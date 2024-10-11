Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.20 ($1.09) and traded as high as GBX 88.30 ($1.16). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 87.60 ($1.15), with a volume of 653,641 shares trading hands.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 92 ($1.20) to GBX 91 ($1.19) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 85.40 ($1.12).

Get Our Latest Report on Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

Jupiter Fund Management Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The company has a market capitalization of £442.28 million, a PE ratio of -4,380.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 83.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 57,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.06), for a total transaction of £46,217.79 ($60,486.57). 25.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.