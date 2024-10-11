Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Stock Position Decreased by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 71.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter worth $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Trading Down 1.5 %

Kenvue stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 105.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KVUE

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.