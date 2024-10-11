Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Boosted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $157.51 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,960. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

