KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.44 and traded as high as C$8.52. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$8.42, with a volume of 20,145 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

KP Tissue Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.44. The company has a market cap of C$83.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.37.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$487.50 million. Analysts forecast that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4398964 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

