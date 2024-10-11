KPP Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $162.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

