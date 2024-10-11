Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 177.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $173.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.97. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.95 and a 1-year high of $219.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.27 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 63.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70283900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. William Blair upgraded Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,500,882 shares in the company, valued at $296,814,424.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

