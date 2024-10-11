LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $109.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 12.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.99. LGI Homes has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $136.89.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,139,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $3,360,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 12.1% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 149,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

