Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stake Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDGL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 106.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 803,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,491,000 after buying an additional 414,484 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,335,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,055,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,884,000 after buying an additional 111,111 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,510,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,432,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDGL. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.83.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William John Sibold sold 6,363 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.83, for a total value of $1,551,490.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,626,927.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $210.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.79 and its 200-day moving average is $245.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of -0.44. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $299.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.55) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 146280.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.67 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

