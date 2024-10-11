Maestrano Group (LON:MNO) Stock Price Down 2% – Time to Sell?

Maestrano Group Plc (LON:MNO – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.10 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16). Approximately 60,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 168,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.17).

Maestrano Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of £21.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.50.

Maestrano Group Company Profile

Maestrano Group plc provides data integration and analytic services for transportation, infrastructure, and banking sectors in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a patented cloud-based platform for master data management and business analytics together with specialist hardware and software for capturing, analysing, and reporting on large datasets within the transport sector employing artificial intelligence algorithms.

