Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.07% of Main Street Capital worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAIN. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 100.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 59.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $132.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.62 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 87.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

