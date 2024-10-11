Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.71 and traded as low as $6.08. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 5,231 shares changing hands.
Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71.
About Major Drilling Group International
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.
