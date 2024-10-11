Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 806,280 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,093 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mammoth Energy Services were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 55.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 73,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

About Mammoth Energy Services



Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

