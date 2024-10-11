Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 356 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $276.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.68. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.03 and a twelve month high of $293.07. The company has a market capitalization of $506.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

