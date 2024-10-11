Mark Warne Buys 26,370 Shares of IXICO plc (LON:IXI) Stock

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Free Report) insider Mark Warne acquired 26,370 shares of IXICO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £2,373.30 ($3,106.01).
IXICO Stock Performance
LON:IXI opened at GBX 9.25 ($0.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.47 million, a PE ratio of -237.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86. IXICO plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6.35 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 17.50 ($0.23).
About IXICO
