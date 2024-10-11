Mark Warne Buys 26,370 Shares of IXICO plc (LON:IXI) Stock

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Free Report) insider Mark Warne acquired 26,370 shares of IXICO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £2,373.30 ($3,106.01).

LON:IXI opened at GBX 9.25 ($0.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.47 million, a PE ratio of -237.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86. IXICO plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6.35 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company’s technologies comprise Assessa, an online digital platform for clinics; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, quality control, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

