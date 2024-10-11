Marston’s (LON:MARS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.99 ($0.46) and traded as high as GBX 44.30 ($0.58). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.58), with a volume of 2,594,994 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MARS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Marston’s Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Marston’s

The company has a market capitalization of £283.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1,478.33, a PEG ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 40.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.15.

In related news, insider Ken Lever acquired 280,000 shares of Marston’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £106,400 ($139,248.79). Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.

