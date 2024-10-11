MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in MasterBrand by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in MasterBrand by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MBC opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24. MasterBrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $280,544.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,520 shares in the company, valued at $726,044. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark A. Young sold 4,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,995.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,266.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $280,544.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,520 shares in the company, valued at $726,044. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,806 shares of company stock valued at $365,567. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

