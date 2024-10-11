Matrix Trust Co Has $20.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 232,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 179,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 51,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.71. 509,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,679,857. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.