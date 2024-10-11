Matrix Trust Co Takes $40.59 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 768,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,592,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.60. 1,934,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,596,808. The company has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

