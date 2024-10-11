Mattr Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:MAT)

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Mattr in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mattr’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.
Mattr (TSE:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$253.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$256.18 million.
