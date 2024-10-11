MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,571 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 78.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:MFM opened at $5.66 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0215 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

(Free Report)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.