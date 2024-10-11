MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 2.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $2,890.00 to $290.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MicroStrategy traded as low as $181.25 and last traded at $184.62. Approximately 5,835,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 16,169,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.91.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.25.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,053,828,000 after buying an additional 232,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,647,263,000 after acquiring an additional 401,071 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 990.0% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 160,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 145,928 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,019.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 113,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,153,000 after purchasing an additional 103,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
