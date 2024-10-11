Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 575,268 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 48,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,593,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,380,000 after buying an additional 60,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

EZCORP Stock Performance

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $625.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.59. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $12.23.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $281.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.69 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Equities analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

