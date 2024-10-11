Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 590,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,258 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter worth about $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BTSG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.05.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Down 0.5 %

BTSG stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $15.47.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. BrightSpring Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

BrightSpring Health Services Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

