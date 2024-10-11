Millennium Management LLC Has $6.94 Million Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 2,346.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.86% of Radware worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Radware by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Radware by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Radware by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 133,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Radware by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 97,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 39,117 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Radware stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. Radware Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Radware had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDWR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Radware from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

