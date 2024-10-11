Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 90,206 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,176 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,056,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,060,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,970,000 after buying an additional 181,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 94.0% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 244,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 118,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NSA stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.98. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Stories

