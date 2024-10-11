Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,128 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $612,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,793,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $1,070,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HEES shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

HEES stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $66.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.84.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.05 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.55%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

