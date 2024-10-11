Millennium Management LLC Invests $6.58 Million in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 324,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,582,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,713 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 92.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 211,520 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 9.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 316,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 26,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PUBM stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $735.98 million, a P/E ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $25.36.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.07 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

PUBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 12,831 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $183,611.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at $322,060.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 12,831 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $183,611.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at $322,060.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $55,651.59. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,549.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,896 shares of company stock worth $1,906,263 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

