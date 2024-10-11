Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 293,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,524 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Ennis alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Ennis by 10.9% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ennis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ennis by 40.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ennis by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Stock Down 0.4 %

EBF opened at $24.11 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $626.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ennis

Ennis Profile

(Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.