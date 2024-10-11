Millennium Management LLC Purchases 56,647 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 18.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,744,000 after acquiring an additional 171,775 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 13.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 488,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,319,000 after acquiring an additional 56,835 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 16.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 306,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 43,199 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Scholastic by 32.7% in the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 264,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 65,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Scholastic by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 132,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Iole Lucchese acquired 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,309.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Warwick Peter bought 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,990.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,470.54. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Iole Lucchese bought 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,309.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Stock Performance

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $765.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $41.79.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by $0.35. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $237.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Scholastic Profile

(Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.