Millennium Management LLC Purchases 86,000 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 565.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH opened at $68.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.33. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

