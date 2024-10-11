Millennium Management LLC Sells 251,672 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,672 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 486.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Victory Capital stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $58.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $219.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VCTR shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Victory Capital from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Victory Capital from $59.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

