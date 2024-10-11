Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.75 in a research report on Wednesday.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$15.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$608.78 million, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.61. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.81 and a 1-year high of C$17.89.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, an open-ended real estate investment trust, owns and operates a portfolio of income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consists of interests in 29 multi-residential rental properties, including three mixed-use residential apartment and commercial buildings in Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal, Calgary, and Edmonton.

