Modus Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,895,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995,876. The firm has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.60.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,604 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.