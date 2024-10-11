Modus Advisors LLC Takes $295,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,462 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $1,764,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.44. 1,163,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,014,245. The firm has a market cap of $168.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.81. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.