Moller Wealth Partners Acquires 2,818 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Moller Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $164,899,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,103 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,395,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,282.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 365,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,399,000 after acquiring an additional 360,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,104,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.97. 253,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,608. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.03 and its 200-day moving average is $121.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $129.24.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

