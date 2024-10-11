Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Stifel Canada Forecasts

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Montage Gold in a research note issued on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.
Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02).
Shares of MAU opened at C$2.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market cap of C$689.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.56. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.54 and a twelve month high of C$2.06.
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
