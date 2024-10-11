Morton Capital Management LLC CA Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,736,000 after acquiring an additional 94,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,978,000 after buying an additional 60,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,456,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,578,000 after buying an additional 221,767 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after acquiring an additional 290,003 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $263.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $264.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.95. The company has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.