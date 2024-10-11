Morton Capital Management LLC CA Purchases 907 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $377.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82. The company has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

