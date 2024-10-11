Mount Lucas Management LP Has $813,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,336.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,578 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 696.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,137,521,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757,065 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 829.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,913,435,000 after acquiring an additional 57,160,191 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 892.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,737,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,773,914,000 after acquiring an additional 42,025,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 741.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,008,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,942,652,000 after acquiring an additional 35,255,679 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $134.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $15,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,255,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,159,895.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $15,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,255,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,159,895.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,201,270 shares of company stock valued at $371,285,277. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

