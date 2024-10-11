Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Has $483,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.90.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 1.4 %

TSLA opened at $241.05 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $271.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.