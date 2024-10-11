MP Materials (NYSE:MP) versus Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Critical Contrast

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) and Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Metals Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of MP Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Metals Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MP Materials has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metals Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 4 6 0 2.60 Metals Acquisition 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MP Materials and Metals Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MP Materials currently has a consensus price target of $20.85, indicating a potential upside of 20.03%. Metals Acquisition has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.65%. Given MP Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Metals Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MP Materials and Metals Acquisition”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $173.66 million 16.54 $24.31 million ($0.15) -115.80 Metals Acquisition $322.58 million 2.02 -$144.55 million N/A N/A

MP Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Metals Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Metals Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials -21.94% -4.28% -2.28% Metals Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

