M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $179.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.55. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $180.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total value of $1,298,512.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,378.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,225.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $6,438,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 147,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,241,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

