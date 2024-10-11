National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of National Health Investors worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 2,651.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NHI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

NHI opened at $78.64 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.95.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 118.03%.

National Health Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.