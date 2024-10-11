National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of National Health Investors worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 448.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 76,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 62,865 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 407,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 36,653 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 733.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 47,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NHI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

National Health Investors Price Performance

NHI stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.04. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $86.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 10.11%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 118.03%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

