Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01), with a volume of 550,000 shares.
Ncondezi Energy Trading Down 5.7 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.05.
About Ncondezi Energy
Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of thermal coal power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through C&I Solar PV and Battery Storage Project; and Power Project and Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ncondezi Energy
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Ncondezi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ncondezi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.