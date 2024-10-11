Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) by 171.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,140 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.06% of Nerdy worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nerdy in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 1,064.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 168,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 259,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 192,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Nerdy news, Director Abigail Blunt bought 49,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $44,630.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540.95. This trade represents a 4,900.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Abigail Blunt purchased 49,045 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,045 shares in the company, valued at $45,540.95. The trade was a 4,900.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 10,993,192 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $9,783,940.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,110,718 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,539.02. This represents a 500.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,212,528 shares of company stock worth $12,063,972 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRDY opened at $0.98 on Friday. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $172.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nerdy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Nerdy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Nerdy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

