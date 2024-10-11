NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,762 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 35.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of NIKE by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 91,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.04.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $82.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.