Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Nordson were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Nordson by 2,387.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 11,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $253.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $208.91 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,576.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

