Northstar Group Inc. Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Northstar Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,077,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.7 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $6.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $913.05. The company had a trading volume of 66,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,967. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $906.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $850.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $867.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

