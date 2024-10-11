Northstar Group Inc. Sells 409 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 328,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,077,000 after purchasing an additional 26,378 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Dbs Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.05.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,652,082. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.66 and a twelve month high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.65. The company has a market capitalization of $399.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

